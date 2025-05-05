Portsmouth boss delivers significant update over West Ham United loan star’s return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has confessed he feels it’s ‘unlikely’ Freddie Potts will be returning to Pompey next season.

But the Blues boss insisted his club will be first in the queue for the classy midfielder, if there’s an opportunity to bring him back to Fratton Park.

Potts signed off from his season-long stay at PO4 against Hull City on Saturday, as he gets set to return to his parent club in pre-season.

The 21-year-old was afforded a standing ovation when he was taken off in the second half, before being serenaded with chants of ‘one more year’ in the post-match lap of appreciation.

It’s been a big year in Potts’ development, as he stepped up to Championship level successfully after spending last term in League One with Wycombe.

He said: ‘Freddie massively deserved the ovation.

‘It’s one where if we had more subs maybe we could have done that with Rob (Atkinson) and maybe brought a couple of the loan players on, too.

‘With Freddie, in particular, it’s one where he’s been here all season and done such a good job.

‘It’s most likely we won’t see him again next season, unfortunately, so it was a really good moment.

‘I suspect he’s going to go back and challenge at West Ham so if we do (see him again) then great, if we do it’s a bonus.

‘But that would be my expectation for Fred next year and, if not, then we will certainly be knocking at the door and first in the queue.’

West Ham prospect ‘ready to step up after Pompey stay

Mousinho told how West Ham handing Potts a new long-term contract in March was an indicator to him the Londoners will be considering him for their first-team squad next season.

He acknowledged he has no certainty over new boss Graham Potter’s position over the player, though the Hammers boss has said he will run the rule over their player in pre-season.

Potts will certainly be required when West Ham go to America to take part in the Premier League Summer Series in late July and August.

He knows West Ham are firmly across Potts’ progress, with his suspicion the efficient passer’s ready to step up.

Mousinho added: ‘I’ve seen a lot of evidence, particularly in the past six weeks, that he’s ready to make that step.

‘If he was our player, I’d be expecting a lot of bids for him from Premier League clubs for him in the summer.

‘The fact West Ham have given him a new contract, they know what they are doing there and they’re smart operators.

‘Whether they’re thinking it will be another year or not I don’t know, but we’d love to see him back at Portsmouth Football Club.’