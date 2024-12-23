Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has dismissed talk of a January move for Derby’s Joe Ward.

And the Pompey boss has stressed the need for recruitment flexibility, with the start of the winter window a little over a week away.

Pompey are believed to be in the market for a winger, in what is likely to be another busy period of recruitment for the club’s Championship hopes.

When asked about the reported interest, the Pompey boss told The News: ‘No. Joe, as far as we’re concerned, isn’t available - and he wouldn’t be one for us.’

As well as a new winger, Mousinho has confirmed a new central defender will be sought for the second half of the campaign. The News reported last week a defensive midfielder will be pursued, while another deep-lying attacking option is on the agenda.

Mousinho believes Pompey have to be open-minded about what those players look like.

He added: ‘We need players who can impact the team.

‘It’s always an interesting one - it’s just good players. When you’re at the top you can go after a very specific player athletically and technically, because you’ve got unlimited resources.

‘Between now and January 1 things will change, then by mid-January will change again. There will be huge changes between now and the end of January, perhaps that’s why the transfer window is exciting for people watching externally. Things change and players become ready at the drop of a hat - we have to be ready to react.’