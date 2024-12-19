Portsmouth boss answers transfer question everyone’s asking ahead of window
And selling players not involved in the Blues’ first-team set-up is not a requirement to fund the activity crucial to the Championship fate of Mousinho’s men this term.
It’s now exactly two weeks until the shutters come up for January transfer business with it clear squad depth is an area that needs focus.
That’s in terms of both the quality and experience required to aid Mousinho’s 25-man squad over the second half of the campaign.
Space will need to be freed up within that group to remain within the EFL squad constraints, but generating funds and creating space in the wage bill is not a requirement for trading.
That also applies to finding new homes for Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery, who were left in limbo over the first half of the season after not being named within the senior group.
Mousinho doesn’t see moving the pair on making a significant impact to the business which is required in the other direction in the new year.
But the Pompey boss does see the pair finding new homes and, crucially, there’s a conviction the club’s owners will give the level of financial support needed to give the squad a chance of survival.
‘There’s nothing which has come across my door at the moment (in terms of interest), but I know Rich (Hughes) is looking after that stuff to allow us to focus on game preparations.
‘I’d be very, very surprised if the likes of Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson don’t find clubs in January, because they are both excellent players who’ve proved they can impact a League One-winning side.
‘I think there should be plenty of interest for both.
‘But it’s not something where the club say “you can only bring players if you shift these players out”.
‘It will be nice for the budget, but the priority in January is to bring in the right players. If the right players are there I’m sure the funds will be available.’
