Portsmouth boss details academy prospect's chances of final-day outing at Sheffield Wednesday

And that’s why he’s reluctant to throw the pair in against Sheffield Wednesday.

The promising youngsters have enjoyed fruitful loan spells at Bognor this season, which saw the striker score 10 goals and the winger bag two.

Their progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by supporters, with fans calling on thethe Fratton chief and to hand the hopfeuls a chance at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the 43-year-old has been reluctant to do so with Jay Mingi the only inclusion in recent weeks, after he made a substitute appearance against Gillingham a month after a cameo outing against Accrington.

Although a number of fledgling stars will travel to Yorkshire for the season finale, Cowley has underlined his feelings over giving youth a chance.

He said: ‘They (Gifford and Bridgman) are available to be able to play for us (against Sheffield Wednesday) as they were on youth loans, it’s just a case of (playing them) when they’re ready.

‘I know everybody would love to see the young players play, but you only want to see them if they’re ready to go and play well.

Dan Gifford scored 10 goals on loan at Bognor this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They’ve had really good loans and are in a confident place as a consequence, but it’s our job to set them up to have continued success and try and build on the confidence and momentum they’ve gained.’

Gifford’s form in the Isthmian League Premier Division has earned him a new contract at Pompey, after penning third-year scholarship terms.

Regardless, Cowley has been impressed with their time in non-league.

He added: ‘They’ve both done very well there and improved. We want to thank Bognor for the opportunity they’ve given them and Harvey Hughes.