Portsmouth boss details emergency left-back plans after surprise transfer stance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has outlined his back-up plans at left-back after stating Pompey are not actively looking for a replacement for Jacob Farrell

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss has detailed a number of options for players who can fill in for Connor Ogilvie, in the event of losing their only orthodox option in that position.

Farrell’s loss for the season to a knee injury had put a focus on potentially recruiting in that department, before the close of the window on February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho explained that won’t be the case, however, as they look to prioritise business at the other end of the pitch in the final nine days of activity.

Now the head coach has explained the contingency considerations over Ogilvie, with right-backs Zak Swanson and Jordan Williams seen as players who can move to the other side of the pitch.

Central defender Tom McIntyre has played in the position for his side previously, with Matt Ritchie also has having experience of the role - though Mousinho is loathe to move the Gosport boy from the right flank.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve turned over ideas with Jacob not being available for most of the season. It’s one where ‘Connor has been fit and healthy but we have to think on our feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Matt (Ritchie) has played there, but we don’t want to move him out of his position.

‘Tom played there in pre-season but I think he’s much more comfortable as a centre-half but that cover is there.

‘It’s an interesting one left-back, with right-back you seem to be able to slot a right-footed midfielder there and it’s no problem but left-back is a more specialist position.

‘Jordan played there at Wycombe after coming back from a long spell out. He’s more than capable of playing there and filling in if he needs to. I think Zak can also move across and do a job there as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s a number of options in terms of cover and even a change of shape.’

Pompey’s Matt Ritchie has left-back expreience

Mulling over left-back options has been an ongoing necessity given the amount of time Farrell hasn’t been fit for selection in his maiden season in England.

Now his campaign is over after undergoing knee surgery, curtailing a period in which he was potentially seen as Pompey’s front-line option in his position when signing from Central Coast Mariners last July.

Mousinho added: ‘The majority of time we bring players in that’s what we want (them to be first choice).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We certainly thought we needed some competition at left-back as cover first and foremost for injuries and suspensions, but we also wanted Jacob to push for a place in the first team.

‘Jacob had that game against Sheffield United and people were pleased with him at the back end of that, in terms of how well he’d done with his first taste of English football.

‘We were looking forward to seeing how that progressed, but it just hasn’t worked out from an injury perspective.’