John Mousinho has admitted Pompey are not focussing transfer attentions on a new left-back in the winter window.

The Blues boss believes his club need to focus their recruitment attention further up the pitch, with just 10 days now remaining to get their business.

But Mousinho did leave the door ajar for any curveballs before 11pm on February 3 in the left-back department, before stating ‘nothing looks likely’ in terms of business there.

Mousinho’s squad is certainly threadbare in that position, with Connor Ogilvie the only orthodox option after Jacob Farrell’s season was ended due to an ongoing knee issue.

There’s plenty for the Pompey boss to consider in terms of what recruitment moves his side will now make, and it looks like there may be some concessions on the way to attain the firepower desired.

When asked if any business is happening at left-back, Mousinho said: ‘Nothing (happening at left-back) at the moment, it’s a really difficult one for us to properly nail down.

‘We’ve got priorities elsewhere on the pitch. If you talk about the markets we’re in and loan markets, we don’t want a squad over-inflated with loans.

‘So at the minute we’re keeping an eye out in anything pops up, but nothing looks likely.

Pompey celebrate Connor Ogilvie's goal which sealed a 3-1 success over Stoke. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho added: ‘I think you can look at his Middlesbrough performance against Ben Doak, who I think is the best winger in the league - if not certainly up there.

‘He kept him really quiet and we saw Doak’s quality on Tuesday night when he put that shot in the top corner at the Riverside.

‘He did that again last night against Moran, who is another player who has caused sides a lot of problems and caused us a lot of problems.

‘So I’m really pleased with his contribution against those wingers, but also taking them the other way with that goalscoring contribution.

‘I think in my first season he got five or six and would’ve wanted more last season, but is now back on it in terms of goal contributions.’