Portsmouth boss details how winger's season-ending impacts January transfer business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho acknowledged Paddy Lane’s season-ending injury places extra focus on attacking recruitment in the January window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Pompey boss stated there is a glaring need to build in the attacking department, with Lane’s knee setback exposing a lack of options in the forward area.

Mousinho has confirmed fears over the issue suffered at Blackburn, with it a chondral defect problem which has put paid to the Northern Ireland international’s campaign. With Sammy Silvera recalled by Middlesbrough after a difficult loan period at Fratton Park, it leaves Pompey light on attacking options at a key moment in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A winger and central attacking option behind the striker was being sought, with Mousinho not yet sure if Lane’s injury means another body will be pursued.

When asked if the issue puts an extra focus on attacking recruits, Mousinho said: ‘Yes, I think so. We’re obviously one player down but I don’t know if it will change what we do, because we were looking at that area anyway.

‘We’ll still crack on and focus on that, but it does open up another squad space so we’ll see how that one pans out. What we have to do is make sure we bring in players, if we are going to do it in that position, who we think are going to affect the starting XI and push us on from the position we’re in.’

Blair back

With Lane out, Harvey Blair offered the only wide reinforcement from the bench on his return to the squad following a knee injury. With Christian Saydee the only other attacking back-up, the need for Mousinho to have some options going forward is glaring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘We had the positive of Harvey being back on the bench, he’s trained well this week and we want to keep pushing and pushing with Harv. It’s almost like a first loan for him because he’s come from Liverpool and out of that PL2 environment. He had the injury and has come back and looked a lot sharper, so we’re going to keep pushing with Harv.

Harvey Blair | National World

‘We have attacking options there with Christian Saydee and Mark O’Mahony and Kusini Yengi coming back, but if you look at where we are as a squad it’s still an area of focus we can definitely have. Particularly with losing Sammy as well, it’s somewhere we can definitely look at building upon.’