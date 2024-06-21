LATEST: Portsmouth boss details position over return for Chelsea starlet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is confident Pompey are at the front of the queue for Tino Anjorin.

ABut the Blues will again have to bide their time when it comes to a Fratton return for the Chelsea starlet.

Mousinho is keen to see another loan deal actioned for the front-footed midfielder, after his season-long stay at PO4 last term.

Anjorin came through a serious hamstring injury and made 14 appearances, in which he showcased the talent which made him so highly regarded as he emerged at his parent club.

Pompey would be keen to structure another agreement which would protect them in the event of an injury recurrence, after a number of fitness issues for the Poole talent.

The Blues could then offer a Championship platform for Anjorin to showcase his obvious talent, with there a confidence the 22-year-old can now manage his injury issues.

Chelsea appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach at the start of the month, with Pompey expecting the Italian to assess Anjorin in pre-season.

But there is the desire from the Blues to see the former Huddersfield man back at Fratton Park next term - and a quiet confidence they are well placed to make a deal happen.

Mousinho said ‘There’s been some upheaval at Chelsea, so it’s about the new manager coming in and taking time to assess the squad.

‘Tino has been a part of that in the past, now he’s back and fully fit so I don’t think it’s anything Chelsea want to rush.

‘It’s something we’re monitoring though, and hopefully we’re first in line if anything becomes available.