Portsmouth boss' emotional response to boos and 'this is embarrassing' chants in Cambridge United defeat

And the Blues boss demanded a response following their shoddy showing, in the 2-1 home reverse to newly-promoted Cambridge United.

The Fratton faithful made their feelings known at what they were watching, as they booed at both half-time and full-time.

They also sang ‘this is embarrassing’ as the visitors smashed in a spectacular second goal through Liam O’Neil.

Cowley felt that reaction was entirely justified as he suffered his third league loss on the spin for just the second time of his managerial career.

He said: ‘The first message is to apologise, because it was a performance which is not good enough for this football club and for our wonderful support.

‘I will take that responsibility - and rightly so.

‘It leaves me disappointed right now.

Danny Cowley

‘The supporters were great and stayed with us.

‘I thought they deserved more than what we gave them.

‘We accept the criticism which comes our way, because I think it’s fair.

‘The players were short and will know that.

‘We all have to feel the pain and the criticism which will deservedly come our way.’

The challenge for Pompey now is to arrest their slump in form which has derailed a promising start to the season, and leaves them 15th in the table.

Cowley explained there will be an inquest to look at the key factors which are impacting their sides lack of cutting edge, which was still present despite a first goal in four league games from Ronan Curtis.

Then it will be all about putting it right against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, as the period of five games in 15 days continues.

Cowley added ‘They frustrated and sat behind the ball. They reduced the distances between the front and back of the team. We didn’t have enough purpose.

‘It took for us to concede the second goal before we showed any kind of response. That’s not good enough.

‘Once we were 2-0 down it’s very difficult.

‘We’re bitterly disappointed because we expect more of ourselves.

‘We have to work out the whys. When you come up short, you have to work out the whys.

‘We have to learn from it and respond.

‘There are games coming thick and fast and we have the opportunity to put it right.’

