John Mousinho has admitted it just simply didn’t work out for Elias Sorensen at Pompey.

However, the Blues boss said it wasn’t down to a lack of effort from the Denmark forward after the 25-year-old completed a move to Norwegian top-flight side Vålerenga on Thursday.

The former Newcastle United frontman has moved to the Olso outfit on a permanent deal, with the Blues understood to be getting around 300,000 euros for him. That’s roughly the same amout they paid Danish side Esbjerg in the summer, with Sorensen seen as the ideal replacement for Colby Bishop, who underwent heart surgey in August.

Signing a three-year deal with Pompey, for some, such a move will have come as a complete surprise. After all, the player will have spent just six months at Fratton Park.

Yet, it’s fair to say Sorensen struggled massively with the requirements of playing for the Blues in the Championship. His one goal - against Leeds United on the opening day of the season - in 12 league outings wasn’t enough of a return. And he paid the price has he became a fringe player for Mousinho over the past couple of months - following Bishop’s return to action.

Indeed, just 23 minutes of football was handed to Sorensen following his last start against Cardiff back in October. But following confirmation of his departure, Mousinho admitted the player did all he could to make his Pompey career work.

The Blues head coach told the club website: ‘It has been a pleasure working with Eli over the past few months and we wish him all the best for the future.

‘It hasn’t quite worked out for him here, but that certainly wasn’t down to a lack of effort on his part.’

Sorensen’s last Pompey appearance came as an 89th-minute substitute against Swansea on New Year’s Day. He’s signed a contract with Vålerenga until 2028.

Sorensen told his new club’s website: ‘I've had a lot of good conversations with people at the club here and I know there has been interest from Vålerenga on several occasions, not just this January. It's a great club, and I'm just looking forward to starting.

‘The important thing at the beginning is just to get started and get to know the guys, but luckily I have two training camps to do that. My personal goal is of course to score as many goals as possible, and help the team as high up the table as possible. ‘

Vålerenga kick off their 2025 campaing in March.