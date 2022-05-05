Portsmouth boss fires recruitment warning over falling behind Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United & Co this summer

And the Blues boss has laid down an ambition for as much as three-quarters of his squad to be in place, by the time his players return for pre-season training.

The season came to a close with a 4-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, but planning towards the new campaign is already well underway.

Cowley has 10 players currently contracted, 12 deals coming to a close and five loanees returning to their parent clubs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That would would then leave Cowley looking to supplement that number with with a sprinkling of new faces for next term.

Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson and Marcus Harness appear priorities out of those whose contracts come to a close, with a play-as-you-play deal mooted for Michael Jacobs.

Aiden O’Brien revealed to The News yesterday, however, he’s yet to hear from Pompey after making a huge impact following his January arrival.

Danny Cowley

Cowley has made is clear he wants loanees George Hirst and Hayden Carter back at Fratton Park next season.

With pre-season training due to begin on June 20, the Pompey boss stressed his club can’t afford to fall behind in getting business over the line.

‘We need to make sure that’s the case.

‘We would like to do our work early, and it’s really important that when we come back for pre-season we have two-thirds to three-quarters of the squad together.