John Mousinho promised Pompey will be wary of Myles Peart-Harris’s threat amid mixed Swansea reviews.

But the Blues boss made it clear there’ll be no room for sentiment, as his side are reunited with the League One title winner in Wales tomorrow.

Peart-Harris’ form fluctuated in his stay, with his displays dipping after a man-of-the-match debut at Port Vale, before a strong finish.

Peart-Harris started one game before the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last month, but has now started seven games on the spin for his current outfit.

Peart-Harris helped himself to the winner against Watford earlier this month and grabbed an assist in the 2-1 win over Derby on Wednesday.

Not all Swans fans have been that impressed by the Londoner, however, if social media is anything to go by.

Mousinho isn’t blind to the danger Peart-Harris offers to his side, however, as Pompey aim to negate his threat as they look to get off the bottom of the table.

He said: ‘Myles had a big impact at a crucial time for us last year.

‘He came straight into the side at Port Vale, and had a lot of games between then and the end of the season when we won the title.

‘At the weekend, as with any player, it’s of no relevance he played for us last season. He’s just another player who plays for Swansea - and a really good player.

‘We know his threats and what he’s all about.

‘We know what he’s capable of, so we have to be fully aware of him and the other Swansea players.

‘We would have fully expected it from last year and him making the step up from Forest Green to us, that he would go to the next level.’