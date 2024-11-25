He expressed a desire to return to Pompey and become part of their Championship adventure.

Instead, Myles Peart-Harris will next weekend be tasked with inflicting pain on the side he helped reach the second tier last season.

And the the League One title winner will do so with his campaign gaining momentum, as he makes his mark at the level with Swansea.

The 22-year-old came in with high expectations and a reasonable fanfare, after agreeing a January Blues loan move from Brentford.

The Londoner spoke of his desire to return to parent club Brentford and make the grade in the Premier League, when speaking to The News back in May.

But Peart-Harris stated PO4 would’ve been his preferred destination, in the event of another loan move unfolding.

It was Swansea who offered the attacking talent a new home for the campaign, however, agreeing a deal with the versatile operator for the 2024-25 season at the summer window’s close.

That accounts for the final year of his existing deal with Brentford, though the Bees do hold an option to extend that agreement for another 12 months.

It’s been a slow burner for Peart-Harris in Wales, starting just one game before the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last month.

He had to be content with that start and six sub outings, but the outing has been a catalyst for a run of six starts on the spin for Luke Williams’ side.

Peart-Harris was signed to be used through the middle of the pitch and has been utilised as a striker, but now appears to have found a home out wide.

There’s been mixed reviews from Swans fans, but after scoring the winner against Watford earlier in the month there was an assist for Liam Cullen’s goal in their dramatic 4-3 defeat against leaders Leeds yesterday.

Williams sees a player who’s quickly adjusting to operating at Championship level for the first time.

He told the BBC: ‘I think he's a young player who didn’t play at the level before and is very quickly adapting and then doing a bit more than adapting, he is looking like he's feeling more and more comfortable.

‘I loved the goal (against Watford) because he had a couple of chances in previous games where he didn’t assert himself, where I think he didn’t really believe in that moment that he was going to score.

‘But I think he ended up in the goal with the ball and I love that because he's like, “I'm taking it, this is mine”.’