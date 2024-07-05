Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is anticipating a Premier League stay for Myles Peart-Harris.

The Pompey boss feels remaining at Brentford is the most likely outcome for the League One title winner next term.

That’s with a host of Championship rivals said to be on the trail of the attacking midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Swansea have all been credited with interest in Peart-Harris this summer.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at PO4, after making the Premier League breakthrough with the Bees last term.

Peart-Harris impressed in a man-of-the-match performance at Port Vale on his debut, but then saw his form fluctuate across 12 Pompey appearances - returning two goals.

The former Chelsea man quickly settled into the Blues’ dressing room, however, across a memorable conclusion to the campaign.

Peart-Harris indicated Pompey would be his first preference for another loan move next term at the end of the campaign, but stated his immediate target is making the grade at his parent club.

Mousinho feels that is the most likely pathway for the Londoner, as he enters the last year of his existing contract.

He said: ‘With Myles, I think it will be really interesting to see what he does.

‘My expectation is he will be competing, I think, for a place in Brentford’s squad.

‘By the time he left Brentford to join us in January he’d played a couple of FA Cup games, a couple of Premier League games and was in their squad.