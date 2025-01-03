Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho believes Pompey have landed a ‘proven Championship centre-half’ following the transfer arrival of Rob Atkinson.

The Blues have been quick to add to their first-team ranks on day three of the transfer window with the loan signing of the Bristol City centre-half in a deal until the end of the season.

Atkinson has been recruited to solve the Blues’ problems in the centre of defence, with skipper and midfielder Marlon Pack operating there in the continued absence of Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole and Ibane Bowat.

Bringing in a player with plenty of second tier experience is exactly what Pompey need as they look to retain their Championship status.

The 26-year-old provides that having accumulated 60 Champ appearances for the Robins following his move from Oxford United in 2021.

None of those have arrived over the past 18 months, though, with the player suffering an ACL injury against Sunderland in February 2023 - then hamstring and groin injuries following his comeback in the summer

Despite that, Mousinho - a former team-mate of Atkinson at the U’s - in convinced the Bristol City loanee has the calibre to enhance what he’s currently got at centre-back.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Rob is a proven Championship centre-half, who is excellent defensively and very dominant.

‘He can also handle bringing the ball out from the back, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club.’

Atkinson takes the number of loan players at Fratton Park to four, with the Blues also currently having Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough), Freddie Potts (West Ham) and Mark O’Mahony (Brighton) on their books. They have one more loan spot available in their squad

The defender has been named on Bristol City’s bench 11 times since his comeback from his recent groin injury. He featured twice for the Robins in pre-season, with his most recent action coming for the Robins’ under-21 side.

Pompey are next in action on Sunday, when they face Sunderland. Atkinson has been signed in time in order to face the Black Cats.