Portsmouth boss John Mousinho makes important transfer admission as he readies himself for Blues overhaul
Pompey have a summer recruitment strategy sitting ready to be executed.
John Mousinho has admitted conversations with the Blues’ recruitment team, including sporting director Richard Hughes, have been had and a target list drawn up ahead of another important transfer window for the club.
Now all that’s needed is permission to press the ‘Go’ button as the head coach waits patiently to begin his Blues overhaul.
The window will be Mousinho’s first at the helm from start to finish, after replacing Danny Cowley late in January.
He sanctioned the moves for Matt Macey, Paddy Lane and Di’Shon Bernard following in arrival.
Now, working closely with Hughes, there’s a chance for both to really put their stamp on the Pompey squad – with 9-10 new faces on the wanted list.
An important part of that will be deciding which out of contract players deserve new Fratton Park deals.
That’s a process that is currently ongoing.
And looking at who might be heading into the club, Mousinho said Pompey were well prepared and in a good position to strike – when given the nod.
Providing a brief update on the current state of play, the Blues boss told The News: ‘We’ve had conversations in terms of the recruitment side and who we’re targeting, but these players are under contract so no approaches will be made at this stage.
‘We’ll do that at the right time, as I think the club should do, and those conversations will be had towards the back end of May when you can start approaching players out of contract and we can start putting bids in for players.
‘Then we’ll try to turn up the heat but everything else before then, we’re doing the work and we’re in a pretty good position.’