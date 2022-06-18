And the Blues boss stressed the importance of bringing in the right attacking recruits, who are ready to take on the weight of expectation of delivering success at Fratton Park.

The wait is continuing for the first signing of the summer to arrive at PO4 a week into the summer transfer window.

It’s the forward line which is causing the greatest concern with Pompey not having a senior player in that department at present, and third-year scholar Dan Gifford the only first-team option.

Pompey return for pre-season training on Monday, and it’s two weeks until the first warm-up game at Hawks.

Cowley has been linked with a swathe of forwards this summer, wants George Hirst back at the club after an impressive loan and has tabled a deal to retain the services of Aiden O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Spurs striker Kion Etete is a wanted man, while the likes of Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph interest the Londoner.

Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow is the latest name to surface, but, in terms of a done deal for a striker, there’s not yet anything over the line.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Cowley said: ‘Everyone is working really hard and the deals will come, I’m confident of that.

‘We’ve always said the number one and number nine positions are key to your recruitment.

‘They are ultimately the two positions which gain or lose you the most points.

‘In recent times the number nine position has been a challenge for Portsmouth.

‘Last season over the second half of the season, we saw George Hirst really come through and really grab that shirt and take the opportunity.

‘The more George grew in confidence, the more the team grew, developed and improved.

‘So we know how important this position is.’

With no attacking player in his squad, Cowley has outlined a desire for as many as four new additions in that area this summer.

The 43-year-old has two profiles in mind, with a powerful front man with decent mobility desired.

Meanwhile, Cowley feels Pompey lacked the ability to counter at pace last season, and believes that needs to be remedied moving forward.

Getting players with those attributes who can work together is the aim, which the former Lincoln boss feels may take time.

Cowley added: ‘We’re working really hard not to just find the right player but find the right complement of players.

‘For me, it’s always been about the best partnerships and the right complement.