Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho hailed Pompey’s ‘fantastic’ transfer window capture - and declared the central midfielder now hunt over.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Hayden trained with his new team-mates on Saturday after completing a loan switch from Newcastle for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old has made 171 appearances for the Premier League club, although not represented them since December 2021, instead playing his football on loan at Norwich, Standard Liege and QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will compete with Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell for the two central midfield spots in Pompey’s starting XI - with the Blues now turning their attention to strengthening elsewhere.

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Pompey on loan. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Mousinho told The News: ‘I don’t think there will be any more in terms of signing other central midfielders.

‘He is a fantastic signing, has bags of Championship and Premier League experience, and joined QPR at a very, very similar stage last year, becoming a big part of them getting out of the position they were in.

‘He’s a very very calm and collected midfielder who knows how to play the game, is technically very good, defensively very, very rarely loses out in any of his individual battles, is good in the air, and a good size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In terms of bringing someone in in the middle of the park, as a defensive midfielder he has done the lot. He’s still only 29 and we are very fortunate to have him.

Read More The Premier League starlet and huge Bolton Wanderers hit who shows where Portsmouth are setting transfer bar

‘We are managing Rob Atkinson’s minutes, he hasn’t played for two years, and we have to keep a similar eye on everything with Isaac, considering how many games he has played recently.’

QPR recruited Hayden on loan in February 2024 to boost their fight to clamber out of the relegation zone, languishing in 22nd place at the time.

He went on to make 17 appearances, including 12 starts, as they finished 18th under Gareth Ainsworth to remain in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mousinho is hoping the former Premier League performer can have a similar impact at Fratton Park.

Read More New Portsmouth injury blow may hand surprise lifeline for player earmarked for Fratton Park departure

He added: ‘Hopefully Hayden will lift us further up the table.

‘We have put ourselves into a position where we can certainly push up the league. We have games in hand on the sides around us.

‘At times during the first half of the season, we definitely would have taken where we are at the moment. We just have to improve and get much, much better in picking up points.’