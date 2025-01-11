Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s January interest in Brentford’s rising star Paris Maghoma has been knocked back in more evidence of where their transfer sights are set.

The News understands a winter window move for the young talent who played a big part in Bolton Wanderers’ League One promotion charge was explored.

The Blues were potentially keen on bringing in the 23-year-old, as they look to bolster their squad for their bid for Championship survival. Conversations are believed to have taken place over the possibility of bringing in the Londoner, who was one of the third tier’s standout performers last term.

Maghoma has dealt with an ankle injury this term after signing a new three-year contract in the summer, following his impressive efforts with the Trotters.

But he’s now picking up Premier League minutes after being given his Bees debut, with five top-flight matches now to his name. They have all been cameo appearances off the bench, with Maghoma still on the fringes of Thomas Frank’s squad.

It’s a similar scenario to the one experienced by Myles Peart-Harris last year before he was given the green light to arrive at PO4 and add Pompey’s title success.

But despite Maghoma being on the Bees periphery, they still see the powerful performer as part of their first-team plans.

Pompey have moved to bring in Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden, with the move confirmed yesterday and widely applauded by the Fratton faithful. That followed Rob Atkinson joining from Bristol City last weekend and bolstering the Championship experience in Mousinho’s ranks.

Attempting to land Maghoma is more evidence of the level the Blues are trying to recruit at over the January transfer window.

Attacking areas will now be a focus with a winger and deep-lying central operator sought over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Jacob Farrell’s latest injury setback as put a new left-back on the transfer agenda.