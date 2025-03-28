Portsmouth boss’ Newcastle United loanee form admission after former QPR and Norwich man’s benched
But the Blues boss insisted he’s happy with the Newcastle United midfielder’s Fratton contribution, despite him being benched for the past three games.
Hayden is now 11 games into his stay at PO4, after a high-profile January arrival from St James’ Park with Mousinho’s squad desperately needing reinforcements.
The Jamaica international has added nous to the middle of the park, but the Pompey coach acknowledged it’s taken time to get Hayden up to speed after no previous senior football this term.
There’s been mixed reviews for the former Norwich and QPR man’s performances so far, with Hayden content to largely under the radar as he anchors midfield.
But Mousinho feels the Essex man has played his part in getting Pompey’s season going still has a role to play moving forward, despite one minute of action over his past three outings.
Mousinho said: ‘I think Isaac has come in and had an impact - of the eight games he’s started I think we have won five of them.
‘It took a while to first get him up to scratch, because Isaac was a player who hadn’t played for a huge amount of time.
‘He’s had a positive impact, though, and is another one who’s gone away on the international break and played 90 minutes and close to 90 minutes. So I think that’s been good for Isaac having that exposure and we’re looking forward to having him back now.
‘When we brought players in this January, we wanted players who were going to affect the first team. Every single player we brought in has done that and Isaac is now different.
‘Isaac can count himself unlucky not to have played in the past couple of games, but he’s right in there competing for a starting spot.
‘Premier League experience’
Hayden goes into the Blackburn game this weekend off the back of two Jamaica outings across the international break, the latest coming on Wednesday in the second Gold Cup qualifier against St Vincent and the Grenadines.
It’s the extensive Premier League and Championship nous Mousinho noted the former Arsenal youngster has also brought to the dressing room.
He added: ‘Issac’s had a big impact on results and has been really good around the place as well, so it’s been really good to have someone of that calibre coming in and contributing as he’s done.
‘He’s great to have around, as you would expect, he’s a really experienced senior pro.
‘He brings a wealth of experience from the Premier League, the Championship and international level. He’s just been a very good addition for us in January.’
