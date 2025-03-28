Pompey's Newcastle United loanee Isaac Hayden. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho admitted it’s taken time for Isaac Hayden’s Pompey career to get going.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues boss insisted he’s happy with the Newcastle United midfielder’s Fratton contribution, despite him being benched for the past three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jamaica international has added nous to the middle of the park, but the Pompey coach acknowledged it’s taken time to get Hayden up to speed after no previous senior football this term.

There’s been mixed reviews for the former Norwich and QPR man’s performances so far, with Hayden content to largely under the radar as he anchors midfield.

But Mousinho feels the Essex man has played his part in getting Pompey’s season going still has a role to play moving forward, despite one minute of action over his past three outings.

Mousinho said: ‘I think Isaac has come in and had an impact - of the eight games he’s started I think we have won five of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s had a positive impact, though, and is another one who’s gone away on the international break and played 90 minutes and close to 90 minutes. So I think that’s been good for Isaac having that exposure and we’re looking forward to having him back now.

‘When we brought players in this January, we wanted players who were going to affect the first team. Every single player we brought in has done that and Isaac is now different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Premier League experience’

Hayden goes into the Blackburn game this weekend off the back of two Jamaica outings across the international break, the latest coming on Wednesday in the second Gold Cup qualifier against St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It’s the extensive Premier League and Championship nous Mousinho noted the former Arsenal youngster has also brought to the dressing room.

He added: ‘Issac’s had a big impact on results and has been really good around the place as well, so it’s been really good to have someone of that calibre coming in and contributing as he’s done.

‘He’s great to have around, as you would expect, he’s a really experienced senior pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He brings a wealth of experience from the Premier League, the Championship and international level. He’s just been a very good addition for us in January.’