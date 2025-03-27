'We'll deal with it': Portsmouth boss' guarded response on striker’s future as fans’ favourite returns for Blackburn Rovers

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 18:37 BST
Pompey striker Christian Saydee.
Pompey striker Christian Saydee. Pic: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho believes Christian Saydee remains a ‘good option’ to call upon as his side fight for Championship survival.

But the Pompey boss is refusing to expand on the striker’s future, as he finds minutes in the second timer hard to come by this term.

Saydee is back in contention for the clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend, as John Mousinho’s side return to action after the international break.

The 22-year-old had a couple of cameo appearances in the previous couple of games, but didn’t feature at all in the four previous outings.

That comes as part of a bigger picture in which the striker has started just one of the past 26 league outings this season.

There was a flurry of activity at the start of the campaign for the fans’ favourite, as Saydee started nine of the first 13 games.

The former Bournemouth man has clearly offered impact in his time at Fratton Park, with the powerful operator often causing teams problems from the bench.

And Mousinho is viewing Saydee as a useful option to call upon with eight games remaining.

He said: ‘Christian is back in full training and he’s a good option to have.

He’s versatile, he’s powerful and he’s started plenty of games in his time here as well.

‘He’s started as a nine and he’s started as 10 and he gives us another option.

‘Christian is one of those who’s always been really valuable to have around. It’s going to be good to have him back in this weekend.

Mousinho: ‘Nothing that concerns me’.

Given his lack of game time, Saydee’s future is one which will likely be under the spotlight - especially if Pompey retain their place in the Championship.

The Londoner has a year to go on his existing deal, but the Blues will be looking to push on and raise the levels of their squad in the event of winning their battle for survival.

That is certain to place the positions of fringe players under the microscope, but Mousinho isn’t willing to outline any position on what lies ahead for Saydee at this stage.

He added: ‘It’s nothing that concerns me at this stage, my only thought process at the moment is trying to win the game this weekend.

‘We then have seven games from there and, whatever happens off the back of that, we will deal with it in the summer.’

