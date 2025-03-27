Pompey striker Christian Saydee. Pic: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho believes Christian Saydee remains a ‘good option’ to call upon as his side fight for Championship survival.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Pompey boss is refusing to expand on the striker’s future, as he finds minutes in the second timer hard to come by this term.

Saydee is back in contention for the clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend, as John Mousinho’s side return to action after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That comes as part of a bigger picture in which the striker has started just one of the past 26 league outings this season.

The former Bournemouth man has clearly offered impact in his time at Fratton Park, with the powerful operator often causing teams problems from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mousinho is viewing Saydee as a useful option to call upon with eight games remaining.

He said: ‘Christian is back in full training and he’s a good option to have.

‘He’s started as a nine and he’s started as 10 and he gives us another option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Christian is one of those who’s always been really valuable to have around. It’s going to be good to have him back in this weekend.

Mousinho: ‘Nothing that concerns me’.

Given his lack of game time, Saydee’s future is one which will likely be under the spotlight - especially if Pompey retain their place in the Championship.

The Londoner has a year to go on his existing deal, but the Blues will be looking to push on and raise the levels of their squad in the event of winning their battle for survival.

That is certain to place the positions of fringe players under the microscope, but Mousinho isn’t willing to outline any position on what lies ahead for Saydee at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It’s nothing that concerns me at this stage, my only thought process at the moment is trying to win the game this weekend.

‘We then have seven games from there and, whatever happens off the back of that, we will deal with it in the summer.’