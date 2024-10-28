Pompey have received reassuring injury news over their latest casualties.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio were subsequently ruled out of Friday night’s televised 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday as the Blues’ relegation worries deepened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmid, who had suffered concussion, was replaced by Jordan Archer in goal, while Williams (hip flexor) and Lane (Achilles) also missed out.

John Mousinho believes Paddy Lane's Achilles injury sustained at Cardiff is a 'short-term' lay-off. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But John Mousinho is confident all three absences are purely ‘short-term’.

He told The News: ‘Nico should be okay for Hull, it looks like it was a concussion the other night.

‘He just wasn’t right after taking the knock to the head. He wouldn't have been able to play anyway - and he wasn’t fit to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hull should be fine as long as everything settles down, he feels all right, and he passes all the requisite tests, which we have to make sure we follow with an independent doctor.

‘The other two are short-term injuries. Paddy Lane has an issue with his Achilles, so we’ll see how that settles down, but I don’t think it's going to be long-term.

‘Jordan (Williams) was a contact injury, it was impact, and really, really stiff on the hip flexor. He actually ran on Thursday, but wasn’t good enough to be involved against Sheffield Wednesday.’

Terry Devlin produced a man-of-the-match display in Williams’ place against the Owls, operating at right-back as Pompey reverted to a back four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Lane was replaced by Christian Saydee, albeit with the former Bournemouth man challenged to operate in a different role, more central behind striker Mark O’Mahony.

As for Archer, it was a full debut for the Blues - in addition to his first league start for three-and-a-half years.

Zak Swanson, Jacob Farrell, Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat and Colby Bishop remain sidelined for Mousinho.