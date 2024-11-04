John Mousinho is hoping ‘brilliant’ Matt Ritchie’s Hull performance can kickstart his second Pompey career.

Having previously been a bit-part player largely restricted to bench duty since his summer homecoming from Newcastle, the 35-year-old was handed his second start of the campaign on Saturday.

Ritchie responded to the rare opportunity by producing an energetic display with a touch of quality from a right-wing role.

Matt Ritchie earned praise from John Mousinho following his second start of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And, following a 1-1 draw in which the Blues’ second-half display was praised by Mousinho as their best 45 minutes of the season, Ritchie was singled out for praise.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Matt has been brilliant around the place. It’s the leadership he brings to the side in terms of the way we want to press, the way we want to organise. He gives us calmness and quality on the ball.

‘I thought he was brilliant on Saturday, I wouldn't have taken him off but he cramped up so we decided to get fresh legs on.

‘Matt has really, really deserved that and hopefully that’s the start of his second Pompey career and really kickstarts him into having a good season.

‘He pressed really well, he was energetic, when the ball broke to him he did really well. For the penalty claim on Kusini Yengi, it was Matt who nicked the ball high up and then we won it back.

‘It was everything about his game. I feel very, very assured when he’s on the pitch, particularly when we are missing the likes of Marlon with his leadership. It’s important to have that experience in there and to make sure he drives the team.’

With Marlon Pack among the substitutes for a second consecutive match, Ritchie’s leadership on the pitch was crucial.

And Ritchie featured for 75 minutes - his longest outing during this Fratton Park return - before being replaced by Sammy Silvera.

Mousinho added: ‘I hope it’s a catalyst for a lot of the players, for a lot of them it was their best performance so far this season.

‘We need to make sure it’s not just a one-off and we kick on.’