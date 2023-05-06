Portsmouth boss opens up on huge transfer window for Fratton Park side

While the head coach has detailed the challenges he will face at Fratton Park, he remains enthusiastic about his maiden summer at the helm.

An overhaul of the playing squad is expected to take place, with 10 senior players currently without contracts beyond the current campaign.

It comes after Pompey once again missed out on a play-off finish for the third consecutive season - resulting in a seventh straight term in League One.

That has prompted calls from the Fratton faithful for Mousinho to be ruthless in his summer recruitment drive as he looks to guide the Blues to a long-awaited Championship return.

Following their recent disappointment, chairman Michael Eisner insisted on social media he will deliver in the transfer window, which was met with a warm welcome from supporters.

Indeed, that promise was made after Rich Hughes previously detailed at least nine new faces will arrive at Fratton during the summer.

And with preparations well under way for the window, Mousinho is looking forward to what lies ahead in his maiden market in charge.

John Mousinho.

‘We’re really excited for it,’ he said.

‘We know we’re going to have to fill quite a few spots and there is quite a lot of scope to do it. It’s a really exciting position to be in.

‘It's a challenging position to be in because we know we’re going to have to do quite a bit of business.

‘Sometimes when you have that huge turnover of players, that presents an added challenge for the coaching staff to make sure that we gel the group as quickly as possible. But on the same token, it’s very exciting having new players coming into the building.’

Pompey’s season comes to a close on Sunday as they take on Wycombe at Fratton Park - looking to cement their eighth-place in the league.

