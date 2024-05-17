Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s hopes of bringing Abu Kamara back to Fratton Park have taken a big hit.

Norwich City crashed out of the play-offs last night, as the Canaries suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the result likely makes the chances of seeing a Blues return for the excellent winger next season a more distant prospect.

David Wagner is set to be relieved of his duties as Norwich boss today, as his side were blown away by three goals in the first half after the first leg 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.

There’s the uncertainty that development brings but it’s Norwich remaining in the Championship which is significant, as they will now go up against John Mousinho’s side next term.

It means a likely outcome will be keeping Kamara with his parent club, with the Championship the level they see the Londoner operating at next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is the progression required for the 20-year-old’s development, after he made a searing impact in League One in his first stint away from the Canaries.