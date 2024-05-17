LATEST: Portsmouth dealt blow in pursuit of Norwich City rising star as Fratton return becomes more unlikely
Pompey’s hopes of bringing Abu Kamara back to Fratton Park have taken a big hit.
Norwich City crashed out of the play-offs last night, as the Canaries suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.
And the result likely makes the chances of seeing a Blues return for the excellent winger next season a more distant prospect.
David Wagner is set to be relieved of his duties as Norwich boss today, as his side were blown away by three goals in the first half after the first leg 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.
There’s the uncertainty that development brings but it’s Norwich remaining in the Championship which is significant, as they will now go up against John Mousinho’s side next term.
It means a likely outcome will be keeping Kamara with his parent club, with the Championship the level they see the Londoner operating at next season.
That is the progression required for the 20-year-old’s development, after he made a searing impact in League One in his first stint away from the Canaries.
Norwich reaching the Premier League would have meant Kamara needing another loan to fulfil that requirement, but the new man at the helm is now likely to see him as a useful asset for his squad.