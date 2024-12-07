John Mousinho has revealed Will Norris is available for Pompey selection.

That’s despite the keeper not being involved in any match-day squad since conceding six goals against Stoke back on October 2.

The Blues’ League One title-winning stopper was dropped for Nicolas Schmid after that bet365 Stadium showing - a decision that ended a run of 54 consecutive league starts for the former Burnley and Peterborough man.

A minor knee injury coincided with the 31-year-old’s time out of the team initially, with Jordan Archer stepping up to provide back-up from the bench.

Yet Jordan remains the number two option behind the impressive Schmid, who has seized his opportunity, leaving Norris out in the cold as third-choice.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the current situation stays the way it is, or whether Norris will seek a move in order to get regular first-team football.

In the meantime, though, Mousinho told The News that Norris’ ongoing absence on a match day was purely down to selection.

When asked for an update on Norris’ situation ahead of today’s game against Bristol City, the Pompey boss replied: ‘It’s the same as I’ve said (previously). We’ve got three goalkeepers competing for spots and that’s the way it’s continuing at the minute.

‘Everyone that’s fit is in consideration for selection apart from unfortunately Ben (Stevenson) and Tom (Lowry) because they’re not in the squad.’

Norris, who was named in the League One team of the season last year, has featured 56 times for Pompey since arriving on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer of 2023. His Fraton Park contract runs until June 2026, after penning a three-year deal upon his Blues arrival.

His nine appearances to date this term have seen Norris concede 20 goals and keep two clean sheets.