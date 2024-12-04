Portsmouth boss fires message to axed keeper and players left in Championship cold

John Mousinho is adamant there’s a pathway back into favour for his out-of-contention squad members.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Pompey boss cited the growing number of examples this season, as evidence players looking a distance from featuring can soon find themselves thrust into the heart of Championship action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Archer was favoured on the bench with Nicolas Schmid replacing the League One champion as first choice, at the start of October.

Mousinho feels that is a picture which can quickly change, however, and cited the array of examples of players doing so this season and last as evidence that’s not empty rhetoric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the way we see it, we see everyone as competitive and being able to make an impact. ‘That’s whether in the starting line-up or from the bench.

‘Certainly when we have players out of the team or out of the squad it’s certainly frustrating for them.

‘But we have those pathways and we’ve demonstrated what they look like.

‘We bang on about what we did last year and Conor Shaughnessy being out of the opening-day squad and then playing 45 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Jack Sparkes all being out of the squad at times and coming back in and having a huge impact at certain moments in the season.

‘We’ve had the same already this season. Terry is definitely one of those, he found himself out of the squad for a time and has come back in and starting games of football for us.

‘Owen Moxon’s the same, found himself out of the squad and has now come back in and is playing games of football.

‘Marlon’s had a spell out and is now back and playing again.

‘That’s just the way it is and we want players to recognise that, to realise that and we’re always looking at them every second of every day to assess if they’re ready to come in and make an impact.’