Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho disregarded the Championship numbers game and insisted: ‘Results are all that count.’

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss promised all he cares about is getting the points to keep his side up at the business end of the season, with performances and statistics now being placed firmly on the backburner.

Blackburn were defeated on Saturday in a big win for Mousinho’s men, despite the visitors having the superior statistics. Rovers had more shots, possession and superior expected goals (xG), but it was Josh Murphy’s goal which made the difference as Pompey grafted out an ugly win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win over Leeds earlier this month came with the visitors clocking up an xG of 2.36 to Pompey’s 0.66, a fact highlighted by the leader’s boss Daniel Farke after the game.

He said: ‘The numbers are always decent to look at. We don’t ignore them, but ultimately results are the most important thing - results are the one thing which count.

‘We don’t ignore xG completely, but if you looked at the xG against Leeds we should have lost the game. If you look at the xG against Plymouth we should have won the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Over the season they tend to balance out in the right way, but sometimes those stats on the night can be completely irrelevant.

‘Certainly at this stage of the season we’re not looking at being stats based.

‘I do think they are relevant over the course of the season and there are plenty of metrics you should look at, but in the moment and at the sharp end of the season we’re just looking to win games.’

Mousinho: ‘Do the right things’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey boss was keen to point out after his game how his players showed professionalism to deliver the Rovers win, and didn’t try to overcompensate for errors.

Mousinho added: ‘In the short term, we’re just looking at the results. At this stage of the season stats is something we have to mostly disregard.

‘But we still have to make sure the performances are there and we do the right things, but if you offer me three points at this stage I’ll take it.’