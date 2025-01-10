Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is refusing to put a ceiling on the amount of transfer business Pompey will conduct this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss has left the door ajar for a frantic flurry of signings, as he pointed to the imponderable nature of the January window.

The first week of winter recruitment activity has seen Rob Atkinson arrive from Bristol City on loan for the season, with a temporary deal also lined up for Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s known another couple of attacking additions are on the shopping list, with a winger and deep-lying central attacker sought.

But a curveball was thrown this week, in the shape of Aussie Jacob Farrell’s latest injury setback, prompting the need for cover at left-back. Mousinho feels that scenario is typical of the surprises which can emerge in the window, while there could be other opportunities to potentially upgrade the squad before February 3.

For that reason, the Pompey boss isn’t prepared to limit the arrivals to the four key positions they were looking to fill going into the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho said: ‘We’re not putting a number on because things can move really quickly.

‘If you look at the Jacob Farrell injury, for example, that’s changed things slightly. Again, we’re monitoring where we are with the centre-halves, but we’ve brought another body in Rob (Atkinson) there - which covers us.

‘That puts us quite heavy once the dust has settled and we have everyone fit, though we don’t have everyone fit at the moment.

‘We’re just monitoring that through January really and will see where we are at the back end in terms of strengthening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve got the constraints of the 25 and we’re always moving that around, whenever we bring a player in or think about moving a player out. We will always move a few bits around and we have to make sure we get to the back end of ‘January and we’re in a good spot with the 25 - and the 25 registered are really competitive.’