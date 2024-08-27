Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has hailed latest recruit Freddie Potts, after it was confirmed the West Ham rising star had sealed a season-long loan stay at Fratton Park.

The news arrived on Tuesday evening that midfielder would be continuing his development with the Blues following a hugely successful stint at Wycombe Wanderers last campaign.

That saw the 20-year-old pick up the fans’ player of the season award at Adams Park after he made 43 appearances for the Chairboys in League One, scoring twice.

His reward now is the chance to represent Pompey in their first season back in the Championship since 2012. That will represent a huge step-up for the Hammers youngster, despite two senior outings West Ham in the Europan Conference League during the 2022-23 season.

However, Mousinho believes Potts is more than capable of rising to the challenge as he highlighted some of thw qualities he’ll add to the Blues’ ranks.

The head coach said: ‘Freddie has been a target for us throughout the summer and so we’re delighted to bring him in. He enjoyed an extremely positive season out on loan last season and was probably one of the outstanding players at that level.

“He’s then had an encouraging pre-season back with West Ham and I’m really excited to work with him. Freddie is a gifted, technical midfielder and has good physical attributes. I think he’ll fit right into our system.’

Potts is the third midfielder to make the move to Fratton Park this transfer window and follows the permanent signings of Andre Dozzell and Abdoulaye Kamara.

He’s also Pompey’s 13th signing of the summer - with Brighton’s Mark O’Mahoney set to take that number to 14 following the Seagulls’ game against Crawley tonight in the Carabao up.

The Blues currently have three more loan spaces available in their squad, with five permitted.

Potts could feature for Pompey as early as Saturday, when the Blues welcome Sunderland to Fratton Park in the Championship.