Portsmouth boss reveals January transfer cash boost with Sunderland defender reportedly in sights

The Blues boss admitted the speed of player exits has caught him by surprise this month, but left him in a good position to complete his squad reshaping.

And that will likely include paying fees as his attentions turn to bringing in permanent additions over the remainder of the window, with Sunderland’s Denver Hume the latest to be linked.

Cowley said: ‘We’d like to bring in one or two permanents, for sure.

‘It just depends on the type of player, profile of the player and age of the player.

‘Certainly if you’re paying a transfer fee the contract tends to be longer.

‘Certainly if they’re a young player coming into the group with development potential, you’d like it to be longer.

‘We’ve worked hard to move some out, that has obviously freed up some finance.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘We’ve moved out players quicker than anticipated, we thought that would be later.

‘So we’re pleased with everyone concerned in that respect, pleased for the players having a new start but also us because it puts us in a position of strength moving forward.

‘We’ve got a clear plan and we know what we can and can’t do.

‘We’re working to make our squad stronger leaving January rather than coming in.’

Cowley has his sights set on a left-sided player comfortable playing in the wing-back position, while further strengthening in attacking areas remains a consideration. A new young keeper is also close to arriving.

The 43-year-old will look to players in the final six months of their contracts as he aims to make his moves.

Cowley added: ‘It’s an obvious market to look at (people nearing the end of their contracts), when it comes to the type of player we want to bring in and where we are financially. It makes good business sense to do that.

‘You can get yourselves to the front queue and there can be really good value in that market.

‘There are (players in the Championship like that), but they obviously come with bigger wages.

‘For us, the bigger ambition is to find players on an upward curve.

‘We’re respectful that here, you need tried and tested players with experience, character and personality to thrive with the demands of a brilliant club like Portsmouth.

‘We’d like to bring in some young energy with an athletic profile which brings pace and power, knows this level, has had success at this level and has the potential to play higher. That’s what we’d like.

‘We’d like players who can come in and make our starting XI better, that’s what we’d want.

‘If we can bring in two players in to do that, it’d bring an end to what has been a really successful transfer window.’

