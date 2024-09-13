Portsmouth boss reveals latest on overseas move to land young international striker

John Mousinho has revealed young Northern Ireland striker Sean Patton remains in Pompey’s sights.

And the Blues boss has made it clear he believes the emerging hitman made enough of an impact at Fratton Park, for a future move to PO4 to be on the cards

The 18-year-old joined up with John Mousinho’s squad in pre-season, playing three games on trial after the Blues returned from their pre-season training camp in Croatia.

Mousinho stated Patton had given himself ‘every chance’ of securing a deal, after getting on the scoresheet in a warm-up win at Hawks.

The Derry City man has since returned to Northern Ireland, where he is on loan with Finn Harps - the club the Drumkeen teenager emerged at.

Patton has also been on international duty for his country at under-19 level, as well as picking up regular game time at senior level.

Mousinho explained Pompey are continuing to monitor the striker’s progress with a view to renewing interest in a deal moving forward.

With the Blues already bringing in his countryman Terry Devlin and landing midfielder Reuben Swann from AFC Sudbury, Patton fits into the category of the kind of emerging talent the club are looking to bring in.

Mousinho said: ‘Sean’s still on the radar, he’s very much one for the future.

‘He did well enough in those pre-season games and he did well enough in those games to warrant further examination.

‘It’s not one for me, it’s more about our recruitment department keeping an eye on him.

‘My view has to be on the league now and winning those games, but I thought Sean did really well when he came here.’