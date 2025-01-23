Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is prepared to delay the decision over Conor Shaughnessy’s injury return as he nears his Pompey comeback.

The Blues boss has confirmed a late call will be made on whether the League One title winner makes his first squad appearance in five months, at West Brom this weekend.

But Mousinho hinted his preference will be to err on the side of caution with the defender, as he builds a solid block of training and his progress accelerating.

The Pompey head coach is aware of what a blow a repeat would be, to both the player and his team.

He is picking from four players in the 28-year-old’s department at present, with Rob Atkinson, Marlon Pack, Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre the men vying for minutes.

The good news, whatever happens, is this week will see Shaughnessy complete his third full week of training without a hitch.

Mousinho feels the picture can now finally become brighter for the man who scored the decisive goal in the League One title win against Barnsley in April.

He said: ‘We’re going to take a view on Conor Shaughnessy tomorrow, but the likelihood is we’ll leave him out of the travelling squad and give him another weekend to make sure he’s right at it for next week.

‘So we’ll make a late decision, but we’ve got strength in depth at centre-half with four competing for those spots at the minute.

Pompey’s Conor Shaughnessy is nearing a return to action after five months out. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We want Shaughs back in and back in the squad competing, but the sake of an extra weekend with the amount of games we have coming up, we might just give him that.

‘So Shaughs has trained all week and it will be his third full week of full training, so once we get to Monday next week we’ll be a lot happier about throwing him into first-team action.’