The key 25-man squad developments for Portsmouth in transfer window
And it appears John Mousinho will now be in a strong place to balance off recruitment this month against the 25-man Championship squad restrictions in place.
The Blues have been dealt recent injury blows, but news the 2024-25 season is likely over for both Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane does take the strain off carrying out transfer business within the limits Mousinho has to work to.
Pompey confirmed their squad off the back of their summer business, with the EFL publishing those details back on September 6. They were then given special dispensation to add Colby Bishop to that group and deregister injured Ibane Bowat, with the Pompey striker returning ahead of schedule in November after heart surgery and the defender’s campaign over before it started.
When the January window is open there is leeway to move the squad around on a game-by-game basis. That has meant the arrivals of Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden could be comfortably accommodated, with a number of sidelined players not having to be registered.
Space freed
In any event, Sammy Silvera’s return to Middlesbrough and move on to Blackpool along with Elias Sorensen’s exit to Valerenga has now added space which wasn’t there for the opening games of 2025. Pompey are willing to listen to offers for Will Norris t his month, while there is the possibility of other fringe players leaving. Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery are at Pompey, but not regsitered.
Incoming teen Aussie striker, Thomas Waddingham, will not count towards the 25-man total with the 19-year-old set to be a contracted under-21 player. The same can be said for central defender Hayden Matthews’ potential arrival, with the Sydney FC man 20.
They would go into the same category as Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward and Reuben Swann, with none occupying one of the 25 slots.
The two additional attackers would, however, regardless of their age if those new faces coming in are loans. That was the case for Brighton’s Mark O’Mahony, despite the Republic of Ireland man being 20.
So it looks like Pompey will be able to manage the business they want to carry out before the transfer window closes at 11pm on February 3. A bigger consideration for the summer window will be finding spaces for Lane, Farrell and Bowat when they return to fitness - but that’s for another day!
Pompey’s current squad
GK: Nicolas Schmid, Jordan Archer, Will Norris.
Def: Jordan Williams, Zak Swanson, Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre, Ryley Towler, Regan Poole, Connor Ogilvie, Rob Atkinson, Jacob Farrell.
Mid: Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Owen Moxon, Freddie Potts, Isaac Hayden.
Att: Matt Ritchie, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Paddy Lane.
St: Kusini Yengi Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony, Colby Bishop.
Contracted under-21 players: Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward, Reuben Swann.
