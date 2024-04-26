Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is ready to explore the possibility of a Pompey return for Tino Anjorin after his forceful end to the season.

The Pompey boss is looking for talks with Chelsea over the potential Fratton Park comeback for the midfielder in the Championship.

It’s been a tough campaign for the 22-year-old, with Anjorin dealt the latest in a long line of injuries as he spent five months out with a hamstring issue picked up at Chesterfield last November.

The Poole-born talent has made an eye-catching return, however, to help Pompey to the title - making four appearances in big games and impressing on each occasion.

There remains an obvious question mark over Anjorin’s fitness record, but his performances of late have provided an insight into a player who could be an asset at a higher level.

Anjorin’s existing agreement with the Premier League big boys runs until next year, with Mousinho explaining Chelsea will want to look at their asset in pre-season.

The Pompey boss explained if there is a pathway to another agreement with the Londoners, it’s something the Blues are keen to explore.

Mousinho said: ‘Tino’s a player who’s done fantastically well for us when he’s been fit.

‘We’d obviously like to have had him fit for a bit longer, but he had a very serious hamstring injury at Chesterfield. He’s come through that and come back in very good form. He’s looked very powerful and very sharp.

‘I thought when he came on against Wigan the other day he was excellent.

‘If it’s something we can explore it’s definitely a conversation we can have.