Pompey have made it clear Alex Robertson is a wanted man as part of their Championship crusade.

But John Mousinho boss acknowledged Manchester City’s rising star will be awash with options, after a breakout season on loan at Fratton Park.

And the Blues boss knows it’s the Aussie midfielder’s parent club who hold all the cards over where the 21-year-old is headed next term.

Robertson was a welcome face over the season’s finale, with his presence celebrated after an outstanding campaign on loan at PO4 before injury struck and his season ended in January.

The classy operator watched the win over Shrewsbury this month, before joining Pompey fans in the away end at Bolton. Robertson was then afforded one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon, as he joined his team-mates this season on the pitch for the League One trophy presentation against Wigan.

That presence underlines the affinity the Socceroos man’s built with Pompey, while there has been noises of Robertson being happy to return next term.

Mousinho underlined the huge talent knows there’s a desire from the Blues for him to return, but there needs to be clarity from Manchester City over their plans for their asset.

Mousinho: ‘Robbo will have a lot of options, but he knows what everything is about here.

‘I’m not saying Robbo doesn’t want to come back, but he’s never going to say to a fan he’s not - especially when he’s in the away end at Bolton!

‘I don’t know what Manchester City’s plans for him are, but they own the player and are the parent club.

‘We’ve got to go through that channel first, but from our relationship with Robbo and the fact he’s been back in the building over the past couple of weeks speaks volumes about him. It speaks volumes about the fact that he’s enjoyed his time here.