John Mousinho has ruled out a January exit for Ryley Towler as he challenged the fans’ favourite to force his way back into his first-team.

And the Pompey boss is adamant the central defender now has a significant role to play in his side’s bid for Championship survival.

Towler started five games early on but then didn’t get a minute of first-team action for nearly four months. That was followed by five starts over the Christmas period, before being on the bench for the past two games.

The News understands there’s a stack of League One clubs keen to secure Towler’s loan signature, but the man himself has expressed his preference to stay and fight for his place - and will now get his wish.

Rob Atkinson’s arrival looks set to push Towler back down the pecking order, but Mousinho made it clear how he sees things for him at present.

Mousinho said: ‘Ryley still has a massive part to play, we saw that with him coming on at Blackburn. He’s put himself in a really good position coming back from where he was a couple of months ago.

‘Within that, his own performances have probably reflected that, so he’s got a big part to play still. We’ve got to make sure he’s at it, competing and trying his best to get back into the team.

‘He was the first change we made at Blackburn and he’s started nine games in the Championship - he only started three in League One last season. It’s one with Ryley where he’s taken the opportunity and he has to keep going.’

Mousinho made it clear any notion of Towler leaving Pompey this month would’ve been to gain playing time, with the popular figure contracted at PO4 until the summer of next year.

But the more pressing need is to have suitable options himself - especially if the former AFC Wimbledon loanee can get the football he needs here.

Mousinho added: ‘I think with Ryley being our first change at Blackburn and starting games, I don’t think that’s a possibility now (leaving). I think that will now remain the same for the window, as it stands now and for the rest of window I’m pretty sure Ryley will be here.

‘With Ryley it was always about thinking he needs games and needs games to develop. If he’s around Portsmouth getting games, involved in the squad and getting on that’s better than him going elsewhere.

‘He’s moved on from not being in squads and not getting game time, so I think it would be the wrong thing to try to get him out.’