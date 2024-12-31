Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has shot down reports Pompey are set to strike a £200,000 deal for Rangers youngster Robbie Fraser.

The Blues have found themselves linked with the left-back over the past 24 hours, with the January transfer window set to open on Wednesday.

The Glasgow-born defender has made five appearances for the Ibrox outfit, having made his debut for his boyhood club last season.

His last outing came earlier this month against Spurs in the Europa League. Yet the young Scot is finding first-team game time hard to come by north of the border under manager Philippe Clement and is being linked with a move away from the Scottish Premiership giants.

Pompey’s name has cropped up as potential suitors for the Gers’ B team skipper, with the Blues keen to bolster their options for their Championship survival battle. A busy period of transfer activity is expected at Fratton Park over the coming weeks, with sporting director Rich Hughes expected to make efforts to reinforce all departments as Pompey sit second from bottom in the Championship table.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Solent ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Swansea, Mousinho was adamant that Fraser was not a player of interest.

When asked if the rumours were true, the Blues boss quickly poured cold water on the reports by saying: ‘No, nothing in that, nothing in that.’

Connor Ogilvie remains the Blues’ first-choice left-back, despite a difficult start to the club’s Championship campaign. However, he has enjoyed a timely return to form lately as Aussie Jacob Farrell prepares to make his comeback following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Defensive strengthening remains a priority for Pompey next month, with the Blues’ central defensive options down to the bare bones due to injuries to Ibane Bowat, Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole.