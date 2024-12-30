Key Portsmouth development over starlet move with transfer window set to open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are set to park their ongoing interest in Aussie starlet Hayden Matthews for now on the eve of the January transfer window opening.

The Blues realise the need to focus attention on more pressing needs in terms of additions who can immediately impact their season, will have to take priority in the coming weeks.

And that is set to take them away from completing a move for the Sydney FC prodigy, in what is certain to be a critical period for their Championship aspirations.

A deal couldn’t be completed before the close of the last window, with the central defender’s career continuing on an upward trajectory as he made his Australia senior debut against Bahrain last month.

That, along with his progress in the A-League, has seen Matthews’ transfer value increase with two-and-a-half years to run on his existing agreement.

That’s not what’s required for the second half of the season, with the glaring need for defensive reinforcements underlined by the 3-0 defeat at Bristol City.

Boss John Mousinho has spoken openly of a new central defender being on the January shopping list, and made it clear there are already enough young players in his 25-man squad

A permanent move for Matthews wouldn’t see him take up one of those valuable slots, however, with contracted under-21 players not counting towards that total.

The Blues will move for four players in January with a centre-back, defensive midfielder, winger and deep-lying attacking threat sought.

All of those players need to take the form of weighty additions, with the lack of squad depth at Mousinho’s disposal glaring.

If the club’s owners can make additional funds available to bring in Matthews beyond those priorities, there’s still the potential for a move to be realised.

If not then it will likely be an opportunity explored further down the line, in the event of the promising talent not moving elsewhere in the coming weeks.