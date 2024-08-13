Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are waiting for concrete interest in Anthony Scully to emerge.

The Blues made the former Wigan and Lincoln winger available for transfer last month, with the 25-year-old told he was not part of John Mousinho’s Championship plans this season.

Pompey have invested heavily in their forward areas this summer, with moves for Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen and Matt Ritchie completed with 18 days of the transfer window still remaining.

That has pushed Scully further down the pecking order and free to explore possibilities away from Fratton Park. But as things stand, the Blues are yet to sit down with clubs over a potential move away for the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international.

Providing an update on Scully transfer status ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game against Millwall, Mousinho said: ‘It’s the same, nothing’s changed there, it’s the same as it was this time last week. There’s nothing concrete at the minute, so Anthony’s just training with us as normal and, yeah, no change there.’

Scully moved to Pompey in the summer of 2023, with the Blues paying Wigan an undisclosed fee for the forward. However, his time at Fratton Park has been hampered by injury, with the player featuring just nine times last season in all competitions. His last competitive appearance came as a late substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham on January 7.

Scully was handed a clean slate in the summer to prove himself. And while he did demonstrate his fitness in pre-season, the decision was nevertheless taken to allow him to seek a new club with 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Despite the stance, Mousinho said he could still come into consideration for tonight’s game against Millwall.

With the Blues seeing six players miss out on Saturday’s Championship draw with Leeds through injury and health issues, Mousinho said: ‘Everyone will be considered, so we’ll have a look at that, have a look at what the squad looks like and go from there. Anthony trains with us every day. There’s no problems whatsoever.’