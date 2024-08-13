Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are being credited with a loan interest in new Bournemouth signing Daniel Jebbison.

The striker only moved to the Premier League Cherries last month, after running down his contract at Sheffield United.

Andoni Araola’s outfit had to fork out around £1.5m in training compensation to the Blades. But in spite of the outlay and Bournemouth searching for a replacement for Dominic Solanke - who completed a £65m move to Spurs last week - it’s being reported that the Vitality Stadium outfit want to send the 21-year-old out on loan to the Championship to help continue his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has apparently put a host of second-tier clubs on alert. And according to HITC, Pompey are one of the many who have ‘made approaches’ to take the talented forward on loan for the season.

The Blues have had a busy summer adding to their firepower, with Elias Sorensen, Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera all brought in ahead of last Saturday’s season opener at Leeds.

Sorenson opened his account with a goal in the Blues’ 3-3 draw at Elland Road, with the Dane starting after Kusini Yengi was ruled out with a groin injury. But with Colby Bishop out for an indeterminate amount of time following heart surgery, it would be no surprise to see Pompey add further reinforcements to their attacking ranks before the transfer window shuts.

John Mousinho told The News on Monday that he expects to complete four more loan deals in the coming weeks - and Jebbison is someone who would certainly tick a lot of boxes as far as Pompey are concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only issue is, HITC are reporting that Norwich, West Brom, Stoke, Hull, Derby, Stoke and Leeds are also known admirers. A loan move to Sunderland has supposedly already been ruled out.

Jebbison scored seven goals in 20 league appearances for Burton, while on loan from Sheffield United during the 2020-21 season. Following that, he featured 26 times for the Blades in the league, registering one goal.

Former Pompey loanee joins Oxford United

While Pompey continue to weigh up their options ahead of transfer deadline day on Friday, August 30, one of their rivals have acted swiftly to bolster their attacking ranks by bringing in a former Pompey striker.

Indeed, keen to build on their opening-day win against Norwich, Oxford have snapped up Dane Scarlett on a season-long loan from Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Fratton Park arrival in 2022 in a similar deal was considered something of a coup. However, the youngster failed to replicate the hype his arrival generated as he scored four goals in 34 League One appearances.

Last season, Scarlett was loaned out to Ipswich, where he failed to score in 12 Championship run outs.

Speaking after his loan move was confirmed on Monday night, Scarlett said: ‘I’m over the moon to be here and I’m ready to get started.

‘The team done really well last season, and I see an opportunity here for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Oxford, for me, was the best option to come and prove myself and show what I can do.

‘I’m a team player that will look to bring goals and hopefully we can deliver this season.’

Scarlett is manager Des Buckingham’s 12th signing this summer.