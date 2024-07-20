Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho revealed Jamal Baptiste’s Pompey future is about to become clearer.

The Blues ooss expects there shortly to be clarity over whether the defender will earn himself a contract at PO4, after arriving on trial.

Baptiste linked up Mousinho’s squad this week, after the highly-touted former West Ham youngster left Manchester City this summer.

The 20-year-old had started pre-season with another league side, but snapped up the chance to come to PO4 instead.

Baptiste followed up an outing at Gosport with a strong showing in the 3-0 win over Hawks, as he married physicality with some eye-catching passing from the back.

Mousinho admitted there are a number of ways it could pan out for the Londoner this summer, but talks are expected shortly to see how his situation progresses.

He said: ‘Jamal looked really calm and composed on the ball and switched the ball a couple of times with both feet.

‘He looked technically competent, which you would expect from a lad with his background.

‘Jamal grew into the game and became much more aggressive, so I really pleased for him with his performance on the whole and thought he was excellent.

‘He’s fully fit and firing. He had a loan last season and now he’s come back and is raring to go.

‘He’s been on trial with another league club before us and I think it was a successful trial, but the lure of the step up to Portsmouth meant he would come and wait on a decision and see what another week looks like here.

‘In terms of fitness he looks in good shape and he’s come back in pre-season with the bit between the teeth, so I’m very happy with him.

‘We don’t know how it’s going to play out and how he fits in in terms of the squad, but it’s certainly something we’ll monitor, have a conversation about in the next couple of days and see how what it looks like.

‘There’s lots of permutations going into next week in terms of what that does look like, but Jamal has given himself every chance of earning something somewhere - maybe here. We’ll see what it looks like, but he’s given himself the best chance.’