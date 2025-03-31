Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Milosevic is ‘ready to make an impact’ on Pompey’s season.

That’s the view of Blues boss John Mousinho, after the Sweden international’s first squad involvement against Blackburn Rovers.

Milosevic was named on the bench in the big 1-0 win at Fratton Park, as his side opened up a seven-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Mousinho was of the view the 33-year-old isn’t quite ready to start for Pompey yet, as he builds his sharpness after not playing since November.

The head coach feels the central defender’s fitness is in a good place, however, after undergoing a ‘mini pre-season’ since agreeing a deal to the end of the campaign earlier this month.

Milosevic was in good spirits after Saturday’s win following an important win, while also being upbeat about his condition and ability to now impact Pompey’s season.

Sweden international’s ‘mini pre-season’

That’s a sentiment echoed by Mousinho over the former AIK Stockholm man and Sweden international.

With seven games to go and the likes of Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson sidelined, the Pompey boss sees a player who can now step up when required.

Mousinho said: ‘Alex is in a relatively good spot. We’re still making sure he gets up to scratch and it’s the next step in progressing his fitness.

‘It’s almost a mini pre-season for him, but we wouldn’t have had him on the bench unless we were ready to involve him.

‘But I actually thought the defensive performance against Preston two weeks ago was good, apart from a couple of poor moments and that back four did well again.

‘The way that Alex plays I think if we chucked him in for a start we’d be absolutely fine, but that was just the decision based on how I felt we defended a couple of weeks ago.’