Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho acknowledged Pompey face a frantic Championship return against sides ready to capitalise on their weak start.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss made it clear he expects his team to find the resolve to answer the foes around them in the table who smell their blood.

Mousinsho’s men face a busy period off the back of the international break, with three games in seven days ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matches against the teams either side of Pompey in the relegation places are up first, as they go to QPR and Cardiff.

Then it’s Sheffield Wednesday coming to Fratton Park on Friday, October 25, with two wins in three improving the fortunes of Danny Rohl’s side after a poor start.

Pompey have faced their own ongoing problems, as they endure the worst start to a season since the war.

That’s been against an opening viewed as one of the toughest in recent Championship history, though the matches against fancied contenders was followed by a 6-1 capitulation at Stoke City last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more presentable run of games lie ahead now, but Mousinho feels opponents will be looking at Pompey as weak prey they can feast upon.

The demand from the Blues boss is to find the character to show they are up to the Championship challenge in the weeks ahead.

He said: ‘The teams we have coming up - they’re all good sides and they’re all going to be really willing and ready to go at us.

‘I haven’t seen a side that looks like they’re and ready and willing to lay down for anyone this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That certainly hasn’t been the case so far, it wasn’t against Oxford and it certainly won’t be the case when we get back from the international break and we’ve got QPR away, Cardiff away and Sheffield Wednesday at home.

‘That’s three games - Saturday-Tuesday-Friday.

‘They are going to come thick and fast against massive clubs - and clubs that are going to be at it coming for us. We’ve got to dig in. There’s a bit of a rest and then we have to be ready to go again.’