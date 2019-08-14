Kenny Jackett is braced for transfer window changes in Pompey’s goalkeeping department.

The Blues are open to offers for Luke McGee and Alex Bass ahead of the September 2 deadline.

Pompey goalkeeper Luke McGee

In Bass’ case, the Blues have circulated his name to League Two and National League clubs, strictly with a view to a potential loan deal.

Despite declaring his availability on July 1, however, there has yet to be appropriate interest in a player requiring first-team action to aid his development.

While the highly-regarded Bass unquestionably possesses a Fratton Park future, McGee is eager for a transfer window departure.

Jackett has repeatedly stated Pompey are willing to allow a permanent exit for their wantaway ex-number one, who has been dislodged by Craig MacGillivray.

Alex Bass arriving with his Pompey team-mates at Shrewsbury

Although the Blues manager hasn’t ruled out number-two duty, should Bass be loaned out.

Jackett said: ‘We have the transfer deadline next month and we’ll see what happens with the goalkeepers.

‘I have been quite open that Luke wants to be a number one, but nothing has come off for him.

‘I am comfortable him being here, having three keepers is good, I like all three, they are slightly different and it’s quite a good department for us.

‘If the phone rings and there is the right move for Luke and the right deal, then I don't particularly believe in keeping people who don’t want to be here.

‘If he stays, I am quite comfortable because, should we get an injury, he is a very capable keeper.

‘With Alex, after his Torquay loan, when he unfortunately got injured, we haven’t had too many approaches and it is hard to get the right level of loan.

‘On July 1, we circulated his name to all the League Two and National League clubs for a loan. Some six weeks down the line, nothing has necessarily happened.

‘I wouldn’t definitely let him go, but it would have been a conversation if somebody came in. I’d speak to all parties and see what they think.’

McGee continues to train with Pompey, although did not appear during their pre-season friendly schedule.

Whether he featured in the behind-closed-doors match at Brighton has yet to be made public.

Jackett added: ‘I wouldn't let Alex go anywhere as cover only, it has to be for the first-team shirt.

‘Craig didn’t really start playing until he was 25. I wouldn’t suggest that as a career path, but it just shows you it can happen.

‘I would be pleased and confident with Alex going into our side, he’s a good young player with a good future ahead of him.

‘It’s getting the right level of loan for him, at least National League onwards.’