Mark O’Mahony has opened up on a ‘challenging’ season-long loan stay with Pompey.

But the striker has taken to social media to mark his gratitude to the Fratton faithful for their never-ending support.

Saturday afternoon marked the end of a pulsating campaign for John Mousinho’s men, which had plenty of highs and lows.

After the 1-1 draw against Hull City, there were a number of emotional farewells, with O’Mahony joining fellow loanees Rob Atkinson, Adil Aouchiche, Freddie Potts, Kaide Gordon and Isaac Hayden in saying their goodbyes following the conclusion of their respective deals.

For the Brighton and Hove Albion man, it was a tough season away from the Amex Stadium, registering only 13 Championship appearances.

Frustratingly for O’Mahony, he missed more than two-and-a-half months of the campaign after sustaining a side strain in the 2-2 draw against Swansea City in November.

After marking his return to the side with a goal against Oxford United in February, the 20-year-old went on to amass just three further outings for the Blues - all of which came from the bench.

It marked a disappointing end to the campaign for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, who is now heading back to parent club Brighton.

Taking to social media to reflect on his Fratton Park loan stint, O’Mahony posted on Instagram: ‘Another season done and very very grateful to have played for this incredible club. It's been a challenging year for me seeing very high highs and also experiencing very low lows.

‘But most importantly a massive learning experience I can take with me. I Would like to thank everybody involved at Pompey for everything they done for me on and off the pitch.

‘A very special club with some amazing people, and to the fans who have been incredible the whole season during the ups and downs who stuck with us through it all! Thanks for everything.’

Mark O'Mahony scored Pompey's second goal against Oxford United in February. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mark O’Mahony’s Pompey loan stint in full

With Colby Bishop absent for Pompey in the opening months of the season, O’Mahony was recruited with his stock on the rise having scored for Brighton just a day before his arrival.

The forward battled with Kusini Yengi for a starting spot in the side and made nine appearances - scoring twice - before picking up the injury issue against Swansea in November.

Four more appearances would follow for the Brighton prospect, whose last Blues outing came off the bench against Coventry last month.

Mousinho made it clear ‘honest talks’ had taken place with a number of his squad regarding their game time in the remaining matches of the season, with the likes of Callum Lang and Conor Shaughnessy returning from injury.

The young striker was named on the bench in Pompey’s final two games of the season - ahead of Yengi - but was an unused substitute in both.

In total, O’Mahony netted three times in 13 appearances for Pompey during his frustrating loan stint.

