The 34-year-old’s move to Fratton Park from Forest Green Rovers was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Hughes – who was linked with the position back in the summer – will officially take up the position later in October after three years as director of football at New Lawn.

He will assume responsibility for recruitment and football operations, which includes medicine, sports science, nutrition, analysis and grounds.

And welcoming Hughes to Pompey, Cullen admitted he ticked many boxes in his search for the newly-created role at PO4.

The Blues chief executive said: ‘We’re delighted to have appointed Richard as the club’s sporting director.

‘This role is crucial for our longer-term football strategy and provides an oversight for all our football operations, easing some of the day-to-day operational pressures on Danny and Nicky.

‘Richard really impressed us with the way he was able to progress a number of different areas at Forest Green, culminating in their promotion to League One last season.

‘He has a history of identifying emerging talent who have gone on to enjoy success in the professional game.

‘It was also important that he shares our vision and will be moving down to Portsmouth with his family, which underlines his commitment.

‘We felt it was important to pause the process over the summer, but have met with a lot of people in recent weeks.

‘Richard was someone that we always had a lot of admiration for and he possesses the qualities and credentials we were looking for.’

Hughes had recruitment roles with Wigan and Everton prior to joining Forest Green, having previously held analysis and scouting positions at Stoke, Macclesfield, Tamworth and Burnley.

He spent four-and-a-half years at New Lawn, initially working as head of recruitment before being named director of football in October 2019.