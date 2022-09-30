Speaking to BBC Solent following confirmation of the 34-year-old’s Fratton Park arrival, the chief executive said he didn’t wish to comment on allegations levelled at the club by Greens owner Dale Vince.

Although, Cullen did say he was ‘disappointed’ to read the New Lawn boss’ accusations that Pompey breached EFL regulations twice in order to get their man.

The Blues announced Hughes’ appointment on Thursday following a lengthy process, with the former Stoke, Burnley, Wigan and Everton official not taking up the role until later next month.

But as Pompey fans digested the information, an angry Vince had already launched a tirade against the Blues by accusing them of making illegal approaches for Rovers’ now former director of football.

Vince said: ‘This is an opportunity Rich wanted to take and we never stand in the way of our people’s progression, staff or players - we appreciate all that Rich has done in his time here and wish him well on this next step.

‘However, this is the second time that Portsmouth have made an approach and the second time they have done so in breach of EFL regulations - we expected better.

‘The rules are clear, clubs must not approach staff or players of other clubs - before having written consent. Portsmouth disregarded this rule again - they approached Rich before asking for permission let alone before getting it. This aspect of football needs to change.’

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen

When Danny Cowley was asked about Hughes’ appointment ahead of the Blues’ trip to Ipswich on Saturday, he diplomatically said he had a belief any ongoing issues can be solved in the right and proper fashion, if necessary.

Now Cullen has been asked the same thing – and his response was similarly tactful.

Speaking to the Beebs’ Andy Moon, the Pompey CEO said: ‘I’m disappointed to read that (Vince’s accusations).

‘But that is a confidential matter between the clubs and I trust you understand that because I’m not going to make any further comment on that.’

Pompey travel to Forest Green for a League One game on Saturday, October 22.