The victory against the Railwaymen made it two from two for Danny Cowley’s side in the league this term, with John Marquis and Marcus Harness both on the score sheet.

Yet it came in front of the Blues’ lowest attendance without restrictions in place in nearly nine years, with just 11,470 present for the first home game of the new campaign.

In spite of the £10m improvement programme now under way at Fratton Park, Pompey are still able to accommodate 16,000 fans on a match day.

Late notice of the government’s lifting of covid guidelines, however, meant a quick turnaround of previous ticketing arrangements.

Subsequently, in the build-up to the game, supporters reported severe difficulties in being able to purchase tickets.

Season-ticket holders, for instance, were instructed to buy seats separately for the first three games of the campaign, with their annual passes not eligible until the visit of Cambridge on September 18.

Meanwhile, sections of supporters have had to be reallocated new areas to sit due to the newly-started refurbishment work.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

Some fans, though, stated covid fears as a factor for staying away.

Nevertheless, the low attendance and difficulties fans have encountered prompted Blues chairman Eisner to reach out to supporters via Twitter.

And despite it being another good day on the pitch, he said ‘sorry’ for the disruption caused in the build-up.

The American tweeted: ‘Great way to start the season on the pitch.

‘Sorry that the change in allowable attendance happened so abruptly, causing ticketing problems, long queues, and frustrating phone waits.