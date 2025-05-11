97 spectacular images of Portsmouth faithful backing side during 2024/25 Championship campaign

By Pepe Lacey
Published 11th May 2025, 18:00 BST

The Fratton faithful were out in their numbers throughout the campaign.

It was a fantastic season back in the Championship for John Mousinho’s men, who finished 16th and crucially avoided relegation.

Blues fans made countless journeys across the country - including a 3-3 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on the opening day to a 5-3 triumph at Carrow Road on Good Friday.

And it wasn’t just away from home where supporters turned up in their numbers but at Fratton Park too, with their relentless backing key to Pompey’s Championship survival.

With the campaign all wrapped up, we’ve chosen some of best photos of the Fratton faithful thanks to our photographers.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our bumper end-of-season fan gallery?

Your next Pompey read: What Portsmouth’s dream transfer window looks like: targets, positions and profiles detailed

Pompey fans have travelled across the country in their numbers backing the Blues this season.

1. Check out our bumper fan gallery from the 2024/25 campaign.

Pompey fans have travelled across the country in their numbers backing the Blues this season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey kick-started their season away to Leeds.

2. Bumper 2024/25 Pompey fan gallery

Pompey kick-started their season away to Leeds. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
The Blues opened their account with a 3-3 draw against the eventual champions.

3. Bumper 2024/25 Pompey fan gallery

The Blues opened their account with a 3-3 draw against the eventual champions. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Packed out Fratton as Blues returned to PO4.

4. Bumper 2024/25 Pompey fan gallery

Packed out Fratton as Blues returned to PO4. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 25
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPortsmouthJohn MousinhoFratton Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice