It was a fantastic season back in the Championship for John Mousinho’s men, who finished 16th and crucially avoided relegation.
Blues fans made countless journeys across the country - including a 3-3 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on the opening day to a 5-3 triumph at Carrow Road on Good Friday.
And it wasn’t just away from home where supporters turned up in their numbers but at Fratton Park too, with their relentless backing key to Pompey’s Championship survival.
With the campaign all wrapped up, we’ve chosen some of best photos of the Fratton faithful thanks to our photographers.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our bumper end-of-season fan gallery?
