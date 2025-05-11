It was a fantastic season back in the Championship for John Mousinho’s men, who finished 16th and crucially avoided relegation.

Blues fans made countless journeys across the country - including a 3-3 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on the opening day to a 5-3 triumph at Carrow Road on Good Friday.

And it wasn’t just away from home where supporters turned up in their numbers but at Fratton Park too, with their relentless backing key to Pompey’s Championship survival.

With the campaign all wrapped up, we’ve chosen some of best photos of the Fratton faithful thanks to our photographers.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our bumper end-of-season fan gallery?

1 . Check out our bumper fan gallery from the 2024/25 campaign. Pompey fans have travelled across the country in their numbers backing the Blues this season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Bumper 2024/25 Pompey fan gallery Pompey kick-started their season away to Leeds. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Bumper 2024/25 Pompey fan gallery The Blues opened their account with a 3-3 draw against the eventual champions. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales